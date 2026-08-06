Amritsar: Panic grips Sultanwind as rival groups exchange fire

Panic gripped the Sultanwind road area after two rival groups allegedly exchanged fire on Tuesday night.

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Eyewitnesses said the incident stemmed from an old rivalry between two youths, identified as Bawa and Prabh, both residents of the Sultanwind area. The two had reportedly been involved in disputes in the past.

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The confrontation reportedly began when the two groups went to each other’s houses and allegedly exchanged abuses. Later, around 15 to 20 persons from both sides gathered on the Sultanwind road, where the altercation escalated and shots were fired.

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The police reached the spot and began an investigation. Empty bullet shells were recovered from the scene.