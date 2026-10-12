Amritsar: Parking crunch, defunct bollards spell trouble for Golden Temple visitors

A shortage of parking space and around 20 non-functional automatic bollards on Heritage Street are causing inconvenience to devotees visiting the Golden Temple. Office-bearers of the local NGO Amritsar Vikas Manch met officials of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to seek urgent intervention by the Golden Temple management and the district administration.

The delegation met SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami and highlighted the difficulties faced by pilgrims, particularly on Gurpurbs and weekends, when more than two lakh devotees visit the Golden Temple.

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NGO patron Kulwant Singh Ankhi said the limited capacity of the Saragarhi parking lot forced visitors to park their vehicles along roads and in markets within the walled city, often without adequate security. Haphazard parking also disrupted traffic in the area.

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NGO president Surinderjit Singh urged the SGPC to coordinate with the district administration and the Amritsar Improvement Trust to use vacant spaces at Guru Nanak Bhawan, City Centre and Jahaz Garh as temporary parking facilities until a permanent solution was found.

The delegation also flagged the poor condition of Heritage Street, where around 20 automatic bollards were out of order, undermining efforts to keep the stretch vehicle-free and causing inconvenience to pilgrims and tourists.

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Citing a 2016 judgment of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, the delegation said the bollards had been installed by the Punjab Government to regulate vehicular movement on the heritage stretch.