Amritsar: Passenger held with gold paste

Amritsar: The Customs officials have recovered of 844.80 gm of gold from a passenger at the Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport. The suspect brought gold in the form of paste from Dubai. He hid it in his private parts. The customs officials received a tip-off that that gold was being smuggled. When the suspect was questioned, he gave information about three capsules of gold paste hidden in his private parts. The international value of the gold is estimated at Rs 49.94 lakh. TNS
Four held with 800-gm heroin
Amritsar: An STF team from Jalandhar nabbed four drug smugglers and recovered 800 gm of heroin from them on Tuesday. The arrested suspects have been identified as Manpreet Singh from Batala and Gursimran Singh, Harpreet Singh and Vikas Singh of Amritsar. The suspects were travelling in a car that was intercepted at a naka. During search of the vehicle, the team recovered 800 gm of heroin. A case was registered against suspects in this connection.
