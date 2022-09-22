Amritsar: Peddler nabbed with opium

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The city police nabbed a drug peddler with 40-gm opium here on Wednesday. The suspect has been identified as Gaurav of Sheranwala Gate. SHO Gurmeet Singh said the accused had been nabbed during routine patrolling. A case under Sections 18/61/85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused. tns

Police get remand of gangster

Amritsar: The city police produced gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria in a court and took police remand of the gangster in a pending case. The officials stated that he was nominated in a case of extortion call to a local doctor. On the statement of the doctor, the police had registered a case against Jaggu. tns

Medical college gets principal

Amritsar: More than a month after three senior officials of Government Medical College here submitted their resignation from their respective posts, the Medical Education and Research Department has announced new postings. As per the orders issued by the department late last evening, Dr Veena Chatrath, professor, Department of Anesthesia, has been given the charge of Director-Principal of the GMC. Dr Joginder Pal, anesthesia professor, has been given the charge of Vice-Principal, while Dr Karamjit Singh, professor, Department of Eye, has been given the charge of Medical Superintendent of Guru Nanak Dev Hospital. Notably, Dr Rajiv Devgan, Dr JS Kular and Dr KD Singh had resigned from their respective postings of Principal, Vice-Principal and Medical Superintendent, on July 30. Though all three officials had cited personal reasons for their resignation, these had came on the day when Dr Raj Bahadur, Baba Farid University of Health and Medical Sciences VC, had resigned following an incident with Health Minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra. Though the resignations were seen as an act to express solidarity with Dr Raj Bahadur, the state government had not take any decision on these and all three officials had continued to work on their respective posts.