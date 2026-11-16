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Home / Amritsar / Amritsar: Pensioners raise pending DA demand

Amritsar: Pensioners raise pending DA demand

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 10:58 AM Nov 16, 2026 IST
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Government pensioners and senior citizens highlighted their problems during their monthly meeting held at Ram Bagh (Company Garden) here on Sunday.

Held under the leadership of Madan Gopal, president of the Government Pensioners’ Association, the meeting focused on the long-pending demands of pensioners. The participants raised anti-government slogans and demanded the release of the pending 10 per cent dearness allowance (DA).

Retired Deputy District Education Officer Baldev Singh and Satnam Singh Pakharpura said the government was spending heavily on advertisements while failing to release the pending DA for pensioners and state government employees. Yashdev Dogra and Kartar Singh said the prices of daily-use items were rising steadily, but the government was ignoring the financial hardships faced by employees and pensioners. They claimed this could prove politically costly for the Aam Aadmi Party in the forthcoming Assembly elections.

Association general secretary Madan Lal Mannan, Jaswant Singh and Bhupinder Singh said AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain,

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Bhagwant Mann and other party leaders had promised during the 2022 Assembly elections that employees and pensioners would not have to struggle for the acceptance of their demands. However, they alleged that after coming to power, the Punjab Government had failed to fulfil its promises regarding the implementation of the 2.59 pension revision factor and the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

The organisation also demanded the implementation of a cashless health scheme, generalisation of court verdicts and travel concession facilities for both spouses.

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The agitated pensioners and senior citizens raised slogans against the state government and reiterated their demand for the fulfilment of their pending demands.

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