Amritsar: Pharma drug dealer shot at

A pharma drug trader was shot in the leg by three motorcycle-borne assailants during a robbery bid in an area falling under the Ram Bagh police jurisdiction.

The victim, identified as Inderpreet, a wholesaler, was returning home when he was attacked following a robbery bid around 12.30 am last night.

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The assailants first snatched cash from him and then tried to take away his mobile phone. However, Inderpreet resisted and confronted the robbers.

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Angered by his resistance, one of the accused opened fire at him. The bullet hit his leg, passing through the calf below the knee, leaving him injured. The three assailants fled the scene immediately after the firing.

Following the incident, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured trader to the Civil Hospital. Manmohan Singh Aulakh, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, said the victim was stable and out of danger. The police recorded the victim’s statement and registered a case. Efforts were underway to identify and arrest the accused, they said.