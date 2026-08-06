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Home / Amritsar / Amritsar: Pistol, car recovered from imposter

Amritsar: Pistol, car recovered from imposter

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 11:49 AM Aug 06, 2026 IST
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The Civil Lines Police have recovered a pistol and a car from a 26-year-old youth posing as a police official.

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The accused, identified as Sukha Singh, alias Sukhdeep Singh, a resident of Madanpur village in Rajpura, Patiala, was arrested from the Ram Tirath Road area on August 3 on the basis of technical evidence and a tip-off.

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The police said the accused had managed to take away a licensed pistol from a city gun house by posing as a police official sent by the SHO of Civil Lines.

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They also recovered a white Swift car bearing a fake registration number, a Punjab Police uniform, a fake police identity card and a mobile phone from his possession.

The incident came to light after Karan Bhatia, owner of Bhatia Gun House, Court Road, received a call from a person claiming to be Civil Lines Station House Officer Gurpreet Singh.

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The caller told him that a police official would visit the gun house to see a pistol.

Soon after, a man dressed in Punjab Police uniform arrived at the gun house in a white Swift and introduced himself as an employee sent by the SHO.

He allegedly took the pistol with him.

The fraud was discovered when Bhatia contacted the actual SHO and learnt that no such call had been made and no police employee had been sent to collect the weapon.

A case was subsequently registered under Sections 318(4), 205, 317(2), 111

nd 341 of the BNS and

relevant sections of the Arms Act.

During investigation, the police found that the accused had allegedly used a similar modus operandi in the Majitha Road area. A separate case was registered there on August 4.

The police said the accused had several criminal cases registered against him in Punjab and Haryana, including those pertaining to extortion, cheating and theft.

Further questioning is underway to ascertain whether the accused was involved in other such incidents and identify his possible associates.

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