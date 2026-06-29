Amritsar: Pistols, narcotics seized in separate incidents

The Amritsar rural police confiscated four pistols, narcotic substances, including heroin, and a drone in separate incidents in the past 24 hours.

Advertisement

The Ajnala police arrested three persons and seized three illegal pistols, along with 14 live cartridges, during a routine patrol near Degree College, Ajnala, on Saturday.

Advertisement

The arrested men were identified as Sunny of Ladeh village, Lovejit Singh of Sarai village, Gursewak Singh of Phulle Chak village and Swaraj Singh of Tera Kalan village.

Advertisement

According to the police, the patrol team intercepted a motorcycle (PB-02-FJ-7265) approaching from the Phulle Chak side. During the search, Lakhwinder Singh was found carrying a Glock 9 mm pistol loaded with six live cartridges. Similarly, Gursewak Singh was allegedly carrying a Beretta 9 mm pistol with an empty magazine, while Swaraj Singh was found in possession of a .30 bore pistol loaded with eight live cartridges.

Apart from weapons, the police also seized the motorcycle and a case under the Arms Act was registered against them. Further investigation is on to ascertain the source of the illegal weapons and possible links to criminal activities, the police said.

Advertisement

In the second incident, the Gharinda police arrested Amritpal Singh of Jathaul village, presently living in Manochahal village in Tarn Taran, and seized a pistol along with 15 live cartridges. The police also seized 450 gm of heroin from his possession.

Investigating officer Lakha Singh said the accused was arrested after intelligence inputs that he was involved in cross-border drug smuggling.