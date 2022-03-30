Amritsar: Play highlights stress of living under lockdown

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 29

Curtains went down on the theatre festival at Art Gallery organised by Indian Academy of Fine Arts in collaboration with Punjab Sangeet Natak Akademi, with play “The Cancelled Honeymoon” being staged.

The theatre festival was being held under the series of cultural events to mark Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The play was presented by The Drama Club, written by Palak Kundra and directed by Suvidha Duggal and had star cast, including Arvinder Chamak, general secretary, IAFA; Rachit Sarpal, Abhinav Sarpal and others. The play’s central theme resonated with a majority present in audience as everyone had felt and dealt with the stress of living under a lockdown. The story of a young couple, who are forced to change their usual ways of a privileged life and faced with sudden grind of that the lockdown made us all go through, was relatable and funny. The superficiality of their comfortable life and the relationship soon begins to show as they attempt to maintain the social and personal life, while struggling to keep it together through a raging pandemic.

It was also a commentary on how we have been spoiled by the comforts of a materialistic life and how those bubbles of comfort burst during pandemic. The despair, both inner and outer, that one felt during the tumultuous two years, was depicted beautifully on stage and the young couple’s portrayal of dealing with unexpected twists that pandemic threw at them was commended by the audience as well.