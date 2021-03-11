Amritsar: Plying of autos on service lane along ISBT a nuisance

Even as a separate lane for autorickshaws has been earmarked along the ISBT on GT Road, these continue to drive even on the service lane. Photo: Sunil Kumar

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, April 26

A separate lane for plying of autorickshaws was earmarked along the ISBT on the GT road a couple of weeks ago. Despite that, autorickshaws can be seen plying on the service lane of the same stretch. It is causing undue inconvenience to commuters, especially pedestrians, and two-wheelers who find their space gobbled up on both sides.

Walking in the service lane is fraught with danger. Autorickshaws ply on both sides. Being driven rashly, these autorickshaws do not obey traffic norms. Encroachment of the lane further compounds the problem. Jatinder Kaur, a resident of Tehsilpura

Simarjit Singh, a resident of Hussainpura, said: “Opposite the ISBT, there are several narrow streets on the GT road. All these lanes are densely populated. The government built a service lane during the construction of the elevated road. It provides a secure and easy passage to the people living along the streets from speeding heavy vehicles on the GT road”.

The service lane is no longer safe and secure. A large number of autorickshaws are being plied, making the Hussainpura-Ram Talai stretch unsafe.

Saurav Mahajan, another resident of the area, said, “The service lane provided relief to residents of Hussainpura, Sharifpura and Tehsilpura. Besides, two-wheeler riders find it a convenient alternative to avoid traffic bottlenecks near ISBT. Pointing out another glaring problem, he said, “Shopkeepers have encroached upon the service lane. A move which further narrows the lane. He urged the authorities to redress these two glaring problems to provide relief to commuters.

Jatinder Kaur, a resident of Tehsilpura, said, “Walking in the service lane is fraught with danger. Autorickshaws ply on both sides. Being driven rashly, these autorickshaws do not obey traffic norms. Encroachment of the lane further compounds the problem.”

Iqbal Singh, ACP (Traffic), said he would direct the cops on duty at the stretch to keep a watch so that autos were not plied on the service lane.

