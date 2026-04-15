Amritsar police arrest 1 person linked to Pak-based cross-border smuggling network

Amritsar rural police have arrested one person allegedly linked to a Pakistan-based cross-border drug smuggling network. Their arrest led to the recovery of drug money to the tune of over Rs 4.62 lakhs. Two of their accomplices are yet to be arrested.

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A case under relevant sections of the NDPS Act was registered against them and further probe was on.

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The arrested accused was identified as Rohanpreet Singh, a resident of Bachhiwind, while those absconding have been identified as Manmeet Singh of Mode border village and Shivam, a resident of Ambala Cantt.

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Acting on a specific tip-off about their links with Pakistan-based smugglers, a police team laid a trap near Attari.

As per the information, the module was reportedly involved in procuring heroin from across the border, supplying it to local peddlers and routing the proceeds back to handlers in Pakistan through hawala channels.

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During the operation, Rohanpreet Singh was intercepted while he was on a motorcycle to deliver heroin and collect money from a local party.

The police recovered Rs 4,62,600 in Indian currency and seized the motorcycle suspected to have been used in the smuggling activities.

A case has been registered and further investigations are under way to uncover the wider network and its international linkages. Police officials said more arrests and recoveries are expected in the coming days.