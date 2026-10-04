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Home / Amritsar / Amritsar police arrest 2 in extortion, firing case

Amritsar police arrest 2 in extortion, firing case

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:10 AM Oct 04, 2026 IST
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The Amritsar rural police have arrested two alleged members of a gang suspected of demanding extortion from a commission agent at the behest of foreign-based gangsters and opening fire at his house in the Lopoke area in mid-September.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Dilrajbir Singh, a resident of Jawahar Nagar near Bohar Wala Shivala on the Batala Road, and Karanbir Singh of Tarn Taran.

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According to the police, the suspects had allegedly demanded Rs 1 crore from Rakesh Kumar, a former sarpanch and a commission agent, on the directions of foreign-based handlers.

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After Rakesh refused to pay the extortion money and approached the police, the suspects allegedly opened indiscriminate fire outside his house in the Lopoke area on the night of September 11.

The police traced the suspects with the help of the CCTV footage. On their disclosure, a pistol allegedly used in the crime, four cartridges and a motorcycle were recovered from an isolated location.

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Their mobile phones were scanned and contacts of several miscreants and criminal elements were found. Investigators are now trying to ascertain whether the suspects were involved in other criminal activities as well.

ASI Harpal Singh said the interrogation of the suspects was underway and that efforts were on to arrest other members of the gang. The police are also investigating their links with foreign-based handlers.

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