Amritsar Police arrest 3 for extortion, kidnap of insurance agent

The Amritsar police have arrested three persons out of seven persons booked for allegedly kidnapping, assaulting, stripping, filming and threatening to kill an insurance agent in a bid to extort money from him.

A case was registered under Sections 308(2), 308(6), 351(1)(3) and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), corresponding to offences of extortion, criminal intimidation and criminal conspiracy.

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According to the FIR, the complainant, Sanjiv Luthra, an insurance agent with HDFC Life, received a call from a woman on September 10 asking him to provide an insurance policy. She allegedly gave him an address in Adarsh Nagar, Kot Khalsa, where he went on his scooter.

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The complainant told the police that on reaching the house, he found the woman along with two other women and four men. He alleged that the group attacked him as part of a pre-planned conspiracy, tore his clothes and stripped him. The accused allegedly recorded a video of him on a mobile phone and demanded money.

The victim further alleged the accused bundled him into a car and drove him around the city while threatening to kill him unless he arranged money. He claimed the group had formed a gang which allegedly targeted people by trapping them and subsequently blackmailing and extorting money from them.

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The police have arrested three accused identified as Akshay Kumar alias Ashu, Badalpreet alias Badal and Vikram Thakur alias Titu. Four others, including the woman who allegedly lured the victim to the house, have been named in the FIR.

The Swift Dzire car allegedly used in the crime has also been recovered. The police are investigating the alleged gang’s activities and trying to ascertain whether other persons have been targeted in a similar manner.