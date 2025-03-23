Amritsar police arrest 4 drug peddlers with 4-kg heroin

Acting on a tip-off, the Counter Intelligence, Amritsar, has busted a narco-terror module and arrested four persons leading to the seizure of 4kg heroin.

They were identified as Navjot Singh, alias Sahil, Sukhwinder Singh, both of Tarn Taran Road here, Gurpreet Singh of Sheron village at Tarn Taran and Aniket of Naraingarh here.

A case has been registered under the NDPS Act with State Special Operations Cell (SSOC), Amritsar.

Advertisement

Sharing this on X, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said the accused were arrested from the government hospital at Naraingarh in Chheharta area. He said further probe was under way to find out their forward and backward links.