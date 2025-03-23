DT
Amritsar police arrest 4 drug peddlers with 4-kg heroin

Amritsar police arrest 4 drug peddlers with 4-kg heroin

The accused were arrested from the government hospital at Naraingarh
PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 10:55 AM Mar 23, 2025 IST
The contraband seized by the Counter Intelligence wing of Amritsar police on Sunday. 
Acting on a tip-off, the Counter Intelligence, Amritsar, has busted a narco-terror module and arrested four persons leading to the seizure of 4kg heroin.

They were identified as Navjot Singh, alias Sahil, Sukhwinder Singh, both of Tarn Taran Road here, Gurpreet Singh of Sheron village at Tarn Taran and Aniket of Naraingarh here.

A case has been registered under the NDPS Act with State Special Operations Cell (SSOC), Amritsar.

Sharing this on X, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said the accused were arrested from the government hospital at Naraingarh in Chheharta area. He said further probe was under way to find out their forward and backward links.

