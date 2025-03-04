DT
PT
Home / Amritsar / Amritsar police arrests father-son duo, six others in crackdown on drug trafficking

Amritsar police arrests father-son duo, six others in crackdown on drug trafficking

The police had recovered 3 kg heroin and Rs 5 lakh of drug money, as well as vehicles used in the smuggling
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 09:06 PM Mar 04, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
The police also recovered a .30 bore calibre pistol, two magazines with 15 live cartridges, a .306 single barrel Springfield rifle with five bullets, and Rs 1 lakh of drug money from the duo’s possession.
In a significant breakthrough in the ongoing crackdown against drug trafficking in Punjab, the Amritsar police commissionerate arrested a father-son duo and six others for their involvement in the illicit trade.

The father-son duo, identified as Amolak Singh and Mahabir Singh alias Goldy, were arrested in a drug case registered with the Gate Hakima police station on January 20. The police had recovered 3 kg heroin and Rs 5 lakh of drug money, as well as vehicles used in the smuggling.

Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar termed the arrest a major achievement, stating that the court had issued non-bailable warrants against the duo. Amolak Singh was previously arrested six years ago and had been out on bail since 2019.

The police also recovered a .30 bore calibre pistol, two magazines with 15 live cartridges, a .306 single barrel Springfield rifle with five bullets, and Rs 1 lakh of drug money from the duo’s possession. Preliminary investigations revealed that Amolak Singh possessed a fake arms licence for the weapons.

In addition to the father-son duo, the police arrested six other traffickers and confiscated 1.65 kg of heroin, Rs 82,300 of drug money, and intoxicants from them in six separate cases. Two persons were also arrested with sophisticated pistols and vehicles.

