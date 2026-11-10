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Home / Amritsar / Amritsar Police bust 2 illegal arms supply networks, arrest 6; seize 14 pistols

Amritsar Police bust 2 illegal arms supply networks, arrest 6; seize 14 pistols

Accused allegedly in touch with foreign-based handlers who facilitated weapon supplies through drone consignments; 2 FIRs registered

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Neeraj Bagga
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 06:26 PM Nov 10, 2026 IST
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In a major breakthrough, the Amritsar Commissionerate Police has dismantled two separate illegal arms supply networks, arrested six individuals and recovered 14 sophisticated pistols from their possession, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said in a social media post here on Tuesday.

Those arrested have been identified as Bobby Singh and Ravinder Singh alias Manna, both residents of Village Talwandi Shoba Singh in Tarn Taran; Gurpreet Singh alias Preet, a native of Village Khohala and currently residing at Max City, Jandpeer Colony, in Amritsar; Kamal, a resident of Sandhu Colony in Amritsar; Ajay Singh alias Kaka, a resident of Essma Estate in Amritsar; and Swaran Singh, a resident of Sector 17 in Panchkula, Haryana.

The recovered pistols include one .30 bore TISAS Zigana, one .30 bore Zigana Eagle, one .30 bore pistol (Made in China), two 9mm pistols, seven .30 bore pistols and two .32 bore pistols.

Yadav said preliminary investigations revealed that the accused were allegedly in contact with foreign-based handlers through social media platforms, who facilitated the supply of illegal weapons through drone-based consignments. The accused allegedly collected these consignments and further supplied the weapons to individuals involved in criminal activities, he said.

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The DGP said further investigation was underway to identify other associates, establish the complete backward and forward linkages, and dismantle the wider illegal arms supply networks.

Sharing operational details, Commissioner of Police (CP) Harmanbir Singh Gill said that in the first operation, police teams, acting on reliable inputs, arrested five accused — Bobby Singh, Ravinder alias Manna, Gurpreet alias Preet, Kamal and Ajay alias Kaka — and recovered six illegal pistols from their possession.

In the second operation, police acted on specific information and apprehended Swaran Singh, recovering eight illegal pistols from his possession, he said.

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In this regard, two separate cases have been registered under relevant sections of the Arms Act at Chheharta police station, and FIR No. 207 dated November 8 under the same sections at Civil Lines police station.

Gill said preliminary investigations revealed that the accused were allegedly in contact with foreign-based handlers through social media platforms, who facilitated the supply of illegal weapons through drone-based consignments. The accused allegedly collected these consignments and further supplied the weapons to individuals involved in criminal activities. He said the arms and ammunition were most probably smuggled into the country through drones via aerial routes.

Further investigation is under way to identify other associates, establish the complete backward and forward linkages, and dismantle the wider illegal arms supply networks.

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