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Home / Amritsar / Amritsar police bust 3 drug, arms supply networks; 9 arrested

Amritsar police bust 3 drug, arms supply networks; 9 arrested

Recover eight illegal pistols, 8.536 kg of heroin, Rs 12.95 lakh in suspected drug money and four live cartridges

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:23 PM Aug 19, 2026 IST
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The Amritsar Commissionerate Police has claimed to have busted three alleged drug and illegal arms supply networks, arresting nine persons and recovering eight illegal pistols, 8.536 kg of heroin, Rs 12.95 lakh in suspected drug money and four live cartridges.

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Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav shared information of the operations in a post on X, saying the breakthroughs were achieved during separate investigations by teams of the Commissionerate Police.

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Preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused were allegedly in contact with foreign-based handlers and were receiving consignments of illegal arms and heroin before supplying them to other criminal elements.

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The recoveries have provided investigators with leads to trace the wider network involved in the smuggling and distribution of narcotics and weapons.

Yadav said three separate FIRs had been registered at the Cantonment and Chheharta police stations in this connection.

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The police are now probing the forward and backward linkages of the networks to identify the suppliers, handlers and other persons involved in the alleged operations.

Investigators are also examining the role of foreign-based handlers and their possible links with other criminal networks operating in Punjab.

Further investigation is under way.

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