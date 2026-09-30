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Home / Amritsar / Amritsar police bust 3 drug trafficking, arms supply networks; 5 arrested

Amritsar police bust 3 drug trafficking, arms supply networks; 5 arrested

Punjab DGP says a preliminary investigation had indicated the involvement of the arrested suspects in the supply chain of both arms and drugs

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 10:02 AM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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Amritsar police recover 13 pistols, 3.267 kg of heroin and 22 live cartridges. Representative image/iStock
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The Amritsar Commissionerate Police has busted three alleged drug trafficking and illegal arms supply networks with the arrest of five persons and the recovery of 13 pistols, 3.267 kg of heroin and 22 live cartridges.

The recoveries were made during separate operations in the jurisdiction of the D-Division and Chheharta police stations.

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Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav, while sharing the information on X, said a preliminary investigation had indicated the involvement of the arrested suspects in the supply chain of both arms and drugs.

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Investigators are now probing their backward and forward linkages to identify the source of the contraband and its intended recipients.

The role of other persons allegedly associated with the networks is also being examined. The police are particularly looking into possible links with foreign-based handlers as part of the investigation, the DGP said.

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Separate FIRs have been registered at the D-Division and Chheharta police stations. Further investigation is in progress.

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