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Home / Amritsar / Amritsar police bust 3 illegal arms supply networks, arrest 8

Amritsar police bust 3 illegal arms supply networks, arrest 8

Fifteen illegal pistols and 15 live cartridges recovered; accused allegedly linked to foreign-based arms smugglers

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:34 PM Oct 07, 2026 IST
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The Amritsar police has dismantled three illegal arms supply networks, arrested eight persons and recovered 15 illegal pistols along with 15 live cartridges, officials said on Wednesday.

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav, while sharing the information on X, said the accused were allegedly involved in procuring weapons from foreign-based arms smugglers and supplying them to criminal elements in Punjab.

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“Preliminary investigation indicated that the accused were allegedly linked to foreign-based arms smugglers and were procuring illegal weapons for further distribution to criminal elements,” the DGP said.

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Investigators have also identified possible links between the accused and other associates involved in the illegal arms trade.

Police teams are probing both the backward linkages leading to the suppliers and the forward network through which the weapons were allegedly circulated.

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The police have registered three separate cases at Cantonment, Islamabad and Chheharta police stations in this regard.

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