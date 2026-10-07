Amritsar police bust 3 illegal arms supply networks, arrest 8

The Amritsar police has dismantled three illegal arms supply networks, arrested eight persons and recovered 15 illegal pistols along with 15 live cartridges, officials said on Wednesday.

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav, while sharing the information on X, said the accused were allegedly involved in procuring weapons from foreign-based arms smugglers and supplying them to criminal elements in Punjab.

Advertisement

“Preliminary investigation indicated that the accused were allegedly linked to foreign-based arms smugglers and were procuring illegal weapons for further distribution to criminal elements,” the DGP said.

Advertisement

Investigators have also identified possible links between the accused and other associates involved in the illegal arms trade.

Police teams are probing both the backward linkages leading to the suppliers and the forward network through which the weapons were allegedly circulated.

Advertisement

The police have registered three separate cases at Cantonment, Islamabad and Chheharta police stations in this regard.