Amritsar police bust BKI module; 1 arrested

With the arrest of a youth, the Amritsar police busted a Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) module backed by UK-based handler Dharam Singh and Dharma Sandhu, who originally hailed from Dhanoa Kalan village here.

Officials seized six sophisticated pistols, including four Glock pistols from the arrested accused identified as Onkar Singh alias Nawab (18) of Jalalusma village, falling under Mehta police station here.

Dharma is a close associate of Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Singh alias Rinda.

According to Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, the accused was smuggling arms and ammunition through drones from across the Indo-Pak border for aiding terror-related activities.

He said, "The investigations revealed that the weapons were meant to be distributed among different operatives of the terror group and sleeper cells for carrying out targeted killings."

Several more names have cropped up during the initial probe to identify the handlers and local operatives linked to foreign entities. A case under the Arms Act has been registered in this regard.