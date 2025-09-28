Amritsar Police bust BKI module, 4 arrested

The Amritsar City Police Commissionerate has busted a terror-gangster network and arrested four alleged operatives of a Babbar Khalsa International module. The arrested suspects were also involved in recent extortion, firing incidents, and writing pro‑Khalistan graffiti across various parts of the city.

The module was dismantled after two operatives — Gurwinder Singh of Khemkaran and Vishal of Nanaksar Mohalla in Tarn Taran — were apprehended near the new Vigilance Office on Airport Road on Sunday in an encounter. Gurwinder was injured during the brief exchange of fire when the police team had signalled them to stop at the checkpoint.

Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the accused were acting under instructions from Armenia‑based BKI operative Shamsher Shera, foreign‑based gangster Prabh Dasuwal, and Pakistan‑based handler Afridi Toot. Earlier, they were involved in firing at a doctor’s clinic and at a school in Tarn Taran, as well as painting pro‑Khalistan slogans on walls and even on a train coach in Amritsar.

Bhullar said, “These arrests have not only solved the graffiti case but also helped us crack a series of extortion and firing incidents. The accused were attempting to create panic in the region at the behest of foreign handlers.”

Sharing details, he said the investigation began after designated terrorist and banned organisation Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) head Gurpatwant Singh Pannu released a video recently claiming responsibility for the graffiti.

Police recovered a .30‑bore pistol, a spray‑paint can, and a motorcycle from Gurwinder and Vishal. Their interrogation led to the arrest of two others: Vishal alias Keedi of Bhikhwind and Jobandeep Sharma of Khemkaran.

Police revealed that Harman and Keedi executed the graffiti act, Vishal provided logistics and safe hideouts, while Jobandeep received token money in his bank account.

“This is not the handiwork of isolated individuals, but part of an organised nexus of gangsters and terror elements. Our teams are determined to dismantle it completely,” said the police commissioner, adding that Tarn Taran police were also involved in the probe alongside city police.

All four accused have criminal histories, including cases of attempted murder and extortion. Their past records link them to multiple violent incidents across Tarn Taran and Amritsar.

Police said further investigation is underway to identify other members of the network. “We are pursuing every lead to ensure such disruptive modules are neutralised at the earliest,” the police commissioner added.