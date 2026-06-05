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Home / Amritsar / Amritsar police bust cross-border arms, drug and hawala network 

Amritsar police bust cross-border arms, drug and hawala network 

Afghan national among 6 in police custody

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 10:51 AM Jun 05, 2026 IST
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The Amritsar Commissionerate Police on Friday claimed to have dismantled a cross-border illegal arms, narcotics and hawala network with the arrest of six persons including two juveniles.

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Among the accused held included an Afghan national hinting at possible international linkages.

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During the operation, the police recovered 1.035 kg of heroin, five sophisticated pistols, two live cartridges and Rs 5 lakh in suspected drug money from the accused.

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Director General Punjab Police Gaurav Yadav shared the information on 'X' and said that as per the preliminary investigations, the arrested individuals were allegedly operating in connivance with foreign-based associates and handlers.

"The network is suspected to have been procuring consignments of illegal weapons and narcotics through social media platforms before distributing them at the directions of overseas operatives," said DGP.

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Police officials revealed that one of the arrested accused is an Afghan national, indicating possible international linkages in the racket.

Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that an FIR has been registered at Police Station Cantonment here under relevant provisions of the law. Investigators are now working to establish both backward and forward linkages of the network, identify other associates involved, trace the source and destination of the contraband, and ascertain further recoveries, he added.

Further investigations are under way.

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