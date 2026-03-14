DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Amritsar police bust cross-border arms module; AK-47, Glock pistols seized

Amritsar police bust cross-border arms module; AK-47, Glock pistols seized

Two mobile phones seized from the accused have provided crucial leads regarding their contacts with handlers across the border

article_Author
PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 07:42 PM Mar 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

With the arrest of two persons, the Amritsar (Rural) police, on Saturday, claimed to have busted a cross-border module and seized a cache of sophisticated weapons, including an AK-47 rifle, three foreign-made Glock pistols and 36 cartridges from them.

Advertisement

The weapon consignment was reportedly dropped by a Pakistani drone near the Muhawa border village in the Attari sub-division.

Advertisement

According to the police, the weapons were meant to be delivered in Gurdaspur border district, targeting senior police officials in the aftermath of the flagship programme of the state government and the Punjab Police, ‘Gangstara te Vaar’.

Advertisement

Earlier, an ASI and a home guard were shot dead at the Dorangla police outpost in Gurdaspur in February.

The seizure was made during a special operation following a specific intelligence input. The police received information that two suspects had picked up a consignment of weapons, recently dropped in the Indian territory by a drone from across the border.

Advertisement

Acting swiftly, the police conducted a raid and arrested the accused, identified as Amarjeet Singh alias Rohit, a resident of Chheharta, and Gursewak Singh, a resident of Navi Abadi in Attari.

“During the operation, the police seized one AK-47 assault rifle, two magazines, 36 rounds of AK 47, three Glock pistols, four magazines and four rounds from their possession, said Amritsar (Rural) SSP Sohail Qasim Mir. The arms were meant to harm some senior police officials, he added.

Mir said the module was backed by Pakistan’s ISI while the accused were in contact with two foreign-based handlers.

They were in touch with them through encrypted mobile applications. He said some other names had also cropped up during the preliminary investigations and efforts were on to nab them.

The weapons were dropped by a Pakistani drone inside the Indian territory near Attari in a blue-coloured suitcase.

Two mobile phones seized from the accused have also provided crucial leads regarding their contacts with handlers across the border.

The accused were produced before a local court on Friday evening, which remanded them to five days of police custody for further interrogation.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts