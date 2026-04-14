icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Celebrate Baisakhi sale with Tribune| 8-20 April Subscribe Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Amritsar police bust cross-border arms smuggling module, 3 arrested

Amritsar police bust cross-border arms smuggling module, 3 arrested

6 sophisticated pistols recovered; accused linked to Pakistan-based smugglers via social media

article_Author
Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 12:27 PM Apr 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image for representation. Image credits/iStock
Advertisement

Amritsar Commissionerate Police have busted a cross-border smuggling module with links to Pakistan and arrested three accused. Six sophisticated pistols have also been recovered from their possession.

Advertisement

According to preliminary investigations, the accused were in direct contact with Pakistan-based smugglers through various social media platforms. These networks were allegedly used to coordinate the smuggling of illegal arms into India. The weapons were reportedly retrieved by the accused and subsequently supplied to criminal elements across Punjab.

Advertisement

Police officials said the module was part of a larger network involved in the circulation of illegal arms, posing a serious threat to law and order in the region.

Advertisement

An FIR has been registered at the Cantonment police station in Amritsar under relevant sections of the Arms Act. Authorities have launched a detailed probe to establish both forward and backward linkages of the network and to identify other individuals involved in the operation.

Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, Commissioner of Police, Amritsar, stated that further arrests and recoveries are likely as the investigation progresses.

Advertisement

Reiterating its firm stance, Bhullar said the police remain committed to a zero-tolerance policy against illegal arms smuggling, organised crime, and anti-national activities, aiming to ensure peace and security across the state.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts