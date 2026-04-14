Amritsar police bust cross-border arms smuggling module, 3 arrested

Amritsar Commissionerate Police have busted a cross-border smuggling module with links to Pakistan and arrested three accused. Six sophisticated pistols have also been recovered from their possession.

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According to preliminary investigations, the accused were in direct contact with Pakistan-based smugglers through various social media platforms. These networks were allegedly used to coordinate the smuggling of illegal arms into India. The weapons were reportedly retrieved by the accused and subsequently supplied to criminal elements across Punjab.

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Police officials said the module was part of a larger network involved in the circulation of illegal arms, posing a serious threat to law and order in the region.

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An FIR has been registered at the Cantonment police station in Amritsar under relevant sections of the Arms Act. Authorities have launched a detailed probe to establish both forward and backward linkages of the network and to identify other individuals involved in the operation.

Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, Commissioner of Police, Amritsar, stated that further arrests and recoveries are likely as the investigation progresses.

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Reiterating its firm stance, Bhullar said the police remain committed to a zero-tolerance policy against illegal arms smuggling, organised crime, and anti-national activities, aiming to ensure peace and security across the state.