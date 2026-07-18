DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Amritsar Police bust cross-border drug and arms smuggling network; 4 held with 5.557 kg heroin, 2 pistols

Amritsar Police bust cross-border drug and arms smuggling network; 4 held with 5.557 kg heroin, 2 pistols

Separate FIRs registered at Islamabad and Chheharta police stations

article_Author
PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:10 PM Jul 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image for representation. Image credits/iStock
Advertisement

The Amritsar Commissionerate Police on Saturday dismantled a drug and illegal arms trafficking network with alleged links to foreign-based smugglers, arresting four accused and recovering 5.557 kg of heroin and two illegal pistols from their possession.

Advertisement

Sharing the information on X, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said preliminary investigations revealed that the accused were in direct contact with foreign-based smugglers who facilitated the delivery of heroin and illegal firearms. The recovered consignments were allegedly meant to be supplied to local drug traffickers and criminals.

Advertisement

Separate FIRs have been registered at the Islamabad and Chheharta police stations in Amritsar. Police teams are now investigating the forward and backward linkages of the network to identify other members, receivers and handlers associated with the cross-border syndicate, the DGP said.

Advertisement

The Commissionerate Police said the investigation is focused on unearthing the entire smuggling chain and tracing the role of overseas operatives involved in facilitating the illegal trade.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts