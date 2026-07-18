Amritsar Police bust cross-border drug and arms smuggling network; 4 held with 5.557 kg heroin, 2 pistols

The Amritsar Commissionerate Police on Saturday dismantled a drug and illegal arms trafficking network with alleged links to foreign-based smugglers, arresting four accused and recovering 5.557 kg of heroin and two illegal pistols from their possession.

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Sharing the information on X, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said preliminary investigations revealed that the accused were in direct contact with foreign-based smugglers who facilitated the delivery of heroin and illegal firearms. The recovered consignments were allegedly meant to be supplied to local drug traffickers and criminals.

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Separate FIRs have been registered at the Islamabad and Chheharta police stations in Amritsar. Police teams are now investigating the forward and backward linkages of the network to identify other members, receivers and handlers associated with the cross-border syndicate, the DGP said.

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The Commissionerate Police said the investigation is focused on unearthing the entire smuggling chain and tracing the role of overseas operatives involved in facilitating the illegal trade.