Home / Amritsar / Amritsar police bust cross-border narco-smuggling module, seize 51.5kg heroin

Amritsar police bust cross-border narco-smuggling module, seize 51.5kg heroin

Consignment was found in 103 packets

PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:52 PM Jan 30, 2026 IST
A day after the seizure of around 43 kg of heroin, the Amritsar rural police have confiscated another haul of contraband and arrested two drug peddlers in this connection.

Busting another cross-border narco-smuggling module, this time it has recovered 51.5kg of heroin packed in 103 packets.

DGP Gaurav Yadav, while sharing the information on X, said that the arrested accused were in active connivance with their Pakistan-based handler and were allegedly involved in cross-border drug trafficking operations.

"A detailed examination of their mobile phones has revealed multiple communication trails and other incriminating digital evidence, indicating the existence of an organised smuggling network," DGP said.

Those arrested have been identified as Sukhraj Singh, a resident of Burj village falling under Sarai Amanat Khan police station in Tarn Taran and Amritpal Singh of Kalas village under jurisdiction of Khemkaran police station (Tarn Taran).

According to police sources, Gharinda police arrested the duo following an intelligence-based operation in which it seized over 1 kg heroin from them. Their sustained interrogation led to the seizure of the entire haul of the drugs.

An FIR has been registered at Police Station Gharinda under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The police have initiated further probe to trace both forward and backward linkages of the network, including other associates and international connections.

DGP said sustained efforts are being made to dismantle narco-terror and drug trafficking syndicates operating along the border.

