Amritsar police bust cross-border narco-smuggling racket, 2 held with 4.5 kg of heroin 

The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), Border Range, Amritsar, has busted a cross-border narco-smuggling racket and apprehended two smugglers with 4.5 kg of heroin and Rs 11 lakh.

Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav shared the development on X and said that the smugglers, identified as Gurbhej Singh and Abhijeet Singh, were arrested.

"In a breakthrough, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), Border Range, Amritsar, busts a cross-border narco-smuggling racket, arrests two smugglers — Gurbhej Singh, alias Bheja, and Abhijeet Singh, alias Happy — and recovers 4.5 kg of heroin and Rs 11 lakh in drug money," posted the DGP.

"Preliminary investigation reveals that Gurbhej is in direct contact with Pakistan-based smuggler Rana and coordinates the consignment delivery. Both accused were caught while attempting to sell the heroin," he said.

The official further said in the post, "An FIR under the NDPS Act is registered at PS #ANTF, SAS Nagar. Further investigation is underway to uncover the full extent of the network."

On Thursday, the Amritsar Rural Police busted an illegal arms smuggling module and arrested four operatives along with the recovery of nine weapons, officials said.