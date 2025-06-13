DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Amritsar / Amritsar police bust cross-border narco-smuggling racket, 2 held with 4.5 kg of heroin 

Amritsar police bust cross-border narco-smuggling racket, 2 held with 4.5 kg of heroin 

Those arrested have been identified as Gurbhej Singh and Abhijeet Singh
article_Author
ANI
Amritsar, Updated At : 09:29 AM Jun 13, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The heroin recovered from the accused.
Advertisement

The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), Border Range, Amritsar, has busted a cross-border narco-smuggling racket and apprehended two smugglers with 4.5 kg of heroin and Rs 11 lakh.

Advertisement

Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav shared the development on X and said that the smugglers, identified as Gurbhej Singh and Abhijeet Singh, were arrested.

"In a breakthrough, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), Border Range, Amritsar, busts a cross-border narco-smuggling racket, arrests two smugglers — Gurbhej Singh, alias Bheja, and Abhijeet Singh, alias Happy — and recovers 4.5 kg of heroin and Rs 11 lakh in drug money," posted the DGP.

Advertisement

"Preliminary investigation reveals that Gurbhej is in direct contact with Pakistan-based smuggler Rana and coordinates the consignment delivery. Both accused were caught while attempting to sell the heroin," he said.

The official further said in the post, "An FIR under the NDPS Act is registered at PS #ANTF, SAS Nagar. Further investigation is underway to uncover the full extent of the network."

Advertisement

On Thursday, the Amritsar Rural Police busted an illegal arms smuggling module and arrested four operatives along with the recovery of nine weapons, officials said.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts