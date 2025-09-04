Amritsar police bust cross-border smuggling racket

The Amritsar Commissionerate Police have busted a cross-border drugs and arms smuggling and Hawala racket, arresting three individuals and confiscating 2.02 kg of heroin, four pistols and Rs 3.5 lakh of Hawala money.

Those arrested have been identified as Harpreet Singh (23), a resident of village Kot Mehtab in Amritsar, Gurpal Singh (21), a resident of village Sursingh in Tarn Taran and Ranjodh Singh (33), a resident of Viring village in Tarn Taran.

According to Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav, the gang, active in the border belt, used drones to smuggle heroin and weapons from Pakistan. Preliminary investigations revealed that Harpreet Singh and Gurpal Singh, who had previously visited Malaysia, were linked with cross-border smugglers.

Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar shared that Harpreet and Gurpal were initially arrested with 220 grams of heroin and a motorcycle. Based on their disclosure, the police recovered an additional 1.8 kg of contraband and two .30 bore pistols from a pinpointed location. Further investigation revealed that Harpreet and Gurpal had received consignments from a Pakistan-based smuggler.

Harpreet Singh and Gurpal Singh had common contacts in Malaysia with a Pak-based smuggler.

“While interrogating Gurpal, one more accused — Ranjodh — was nominated and was arrested along with two pistols and Rs 3.5 lakh drug money. This drug money was from drug trade which was to be routed through Hawala to Pakistan,” he said.

A case has been registered under Sections 21C, 27A, 27B, and 29 of the NDPS Act and Section 25 of the Arms Act.

The police are working to establish the backward and forward linkages of the smuggling racket. Further probe is underway to uncover the entire network and bring those involved to justice.