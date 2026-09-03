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Home / Amritsar / Amritsar Police bust illegal arms supply network, 2 arrested

Amritsar Police bust illegal arms supply network, 2 arrested

8 illegal pistols, 103 cartridges seized

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 03:50 PM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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The Amritsar Commissionerate Police has busted an illegal arms supply network with the arrest of two persons and recovered eight illegal .30-bore pistols and 103 live cartridges from their possession.

According to the DGP, Punjab police, Gaurav Yadav, a preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused were allegedly in contact with foreign-based smugglers through social media applications. The duo was allegedly involved in receiving and supplying consignments of illegal foreign-made weapons to criminal elements in Punjab.

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A case has been registered at the Islamabad police station in Amritsar.

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The police said further investigation was underway to establish the backward and forward linkages of the network, verify the suspected cross-border connections and identify other persons associated with the illegal arms supply chain.

The police said efforts were being made to trace the source of the weapons and determine their intended recipients.

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