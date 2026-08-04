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Home / Amritsar / Amritsar Police bust ISI-backed terror modules, arrest 9

Amritsar Police bust ISI-backed terror modules, arrest 9

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 12:09 PM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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The Amritsar Commissionerate Police has busted two alleged Pakistan-based ISI-backed cross-border terror modules and arrested nine persons, including four juveniles, during separate investigations.

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The police have recovered three illegal pistols, nine live cartridges and four petrol bottle bombs from the accused. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the suspects were allegedly operating at the behest of foreign-based handlers linked to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), said DGP Gaurav Yadav.

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According to the police, the handlers were attempting to recruit local youth for carrying out terror-related activities, conducting surveillance of security installations, procuring illegal weapons and creating disturbances in the city.

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The investigation has also revealed that surveillance cameras were allegedly installed near railway tracks to monitor movement and collect information. The footage was subsequently shared with foreign-based handlers, police said.

The accused have been booked in separate cases registered at Mohkampura, Airport and C-Division police stations in Amritsar.

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The police are now probing the wider network to identify other members associated with the modules and establish their forward and backward linkages. Investigators are also tracing the financial trail and examining whether the accused were involved in any other terror-related activities.

The latest action comes amid heightened security concerns over attempts by Pakistan-based handlers to use local youth for carrying out reconnaissance, weapons procurement and other activities aimed at disturbing peace in Punjab.

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