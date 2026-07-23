Amritsar police bust Pakistan-linked arms, drug smuggling module; two held

The Amritsar police has busted an alleged Pakistan-linked cross-border smuggling module involved in trafficking illegal weapons and narcotics. The police arrested two operatives and recovered six sophisticated pistols, over 1 kg of heroin, 1 kg opium, drug money and a motorcycle.

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The accused have been identified as Joga Singh (45) of Dal village in Tarn Taran and Manpreet Singh (28) of Kali village in Tarn Taran. Separate cases under the Arms Act and the NDPS Act have been registered at Chheharta and cantonment police stations.

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Police said Joga was initially arrested on the basis of specific intelligence, leading to the recovery of four .30 bore pistols. During sustained interrogation, two more pistols were recovered on his disclosure, taking the total seizure to six firearms, including Turkish and Chinese-made weapons.

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Investigators alleged that Joga was in direct contact with a Pakistan-based smuggler identified as "Manna" through a social media platform. The handler allegedly used drones to drop consignments of illegal weapons across the International Border, which were then collected and supplied to criminal elements in Punjab.

The investigation subsequently led to the arrest of Manpreet Singh, from whose possession police recovered 1 kg heroin. Based on his disclosure, police also recovered a kg of opium and Rs 10,000 in alleged drug money.

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According to police, the probe has revealed that while Joga was operating an illegal arms supply network, Manpreet was allegedly involved in cross-border narcotics smuggling under the directions of the same Pakistan-based handler.

Police described Joga as a habitual offender with 21 previous criminal cases registered against him in Tarn Taran, Amritsar Rural, Kapurthala and Ludhiana Rural. His criminal record includes cases related to murder, the Arms Act, the NDPS Act, robbery, dacoity and theft.

Officials said one of the earlier cases against him dates back to 2019, when he and an associate allegedly attempted to retrieve a cross-border drug consignment from the Ravi river. During the operation, his associate drowned while attempting to cross the river.

Police said further investigation was underway to trace the module's backward and forward linkages, identify other members of the network and uncover its cross-border connections.