Amritsar: Police comb drug hotspot

The Amritsar Commissionerate Police conducted a cordon and search operation (CASO) in the Maqboolpura area, a drug hotspot, in the early hours of Thursday and rounded up 13 suspects for questioning.

Ganja and tablets were recovered from one person, against whom action was being initiated, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Ravinder Pal Singh Sandhu.

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The DCP said Maqboolpura, Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar and adjoining localities had been identified as drug hotspots.

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During the operation, police teams cordoned off the area and conducted systematic searches at various locations. Suspected persons and places were checked as part of the drive to curb drug trafficking and strengthen law and order.

The police also checked vehicles passing through the area and issued challans for traffic violations. Sandhu said the drive against drug smugglers would continue.