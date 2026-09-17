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Home / Amritsar / Amritsar Police control room gets more teeth: 126 personnel,10 vehicles

Amritsar Police control room gets more teeth: 126 personnel,10 vehicles

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:57 AM Sep 17, 2026 IST
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Around 68 police beats have been created and reorganised to improve area coverage and strengthen the police presence.
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Commissionerate Police Amritsar has further strengthened its policing and emergency response mechanism with the

addition of 10 new PCR vehicles today, taking the fleet to 23 now.

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“Apart from this, 68 police beats have been created and reorganised to improve area coverage and strengthen the police presence across the city,” said Police Commissioner Harmanbir Singh Gill here today.

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“A total of 126 police personnel from non-essential duties have been redeployed to PCRs and police stations under the revised arrangement, ensuring adequate manpower at police stations and improving field-level policing,” he added.

The deployed force was personally briefed by Gill on their duties, beat responsibilities, patrolling, crime prevention and prompt response to emergency calls. During the interaction, their suggestions were invited, and their grievances were also heard and addressed.

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He said the PCR teams would primarily focus on crime prevention, detection, patrolling and rapid response to 112 emergency calls, with an aim to reach the spot within approximately five minutes.

The police beats have been realigned according to ground realities and police station jurisdictions to eliminate overlapping areas and ensure more effective patrolling. Red alert points have also been identified to facilitate quick nakabandi during emergency situations.

To further enhance field preparedness, beat books containing important information about roads, hospitals, ATMs, railway lines and other important locations have been provided to PCR personnel.

In addition, reserve motorcycles have been kept ready to ensure immediate replacement in case of mechanical failure, thereby maintaining uninterrupted police response.

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