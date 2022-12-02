Amritsar police crack blind murder case of woman running PG

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 1

The police today claimed to have cracked the blind murder case of an elderly woman that took place in Ranjit Avenue area on Tuesday.

The accused was identified as Sumit alias Shamsher Singh (30), a resident of Jagdev Kalan now residing at Sethi Tent Wali Gali near Housing Board Colony in C block of Ranjit Avenue locality. His house is located just opposite to the victim Savita Khurana’s (60) home.

Giving details, the Police Commissioner said on Tuesday finding her alone in the house, Sumit planned to kill her. He went from the rooftop of his house to her rooftop and entered Savita’s house. He took a knife along and slit her throat resulting in her death. He also stole money from her almirah to make it appear like robbery.

“Sumit told the police that Savita Khurana used to abuse her which enraged him and therefore he killed her,” the Police Commissioner said.