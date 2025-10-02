DT
Home / Amritsar / Amritsar police crack down on cross-border smuggling racket: 5 arrested with arms, heroin

The police seized 12 pistols of .30 bore calibre and 1.5 kg of heroin from their possession

Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 05:58 PM Oct 02, 2025 IST
The Commissionerate Police, Amritsar, has claimed to have dismantled a cross-border arms and narcotics smuggling network with the arrest of five operatives. The police seized 12 pistols of .30 bore calibre and 1.5 kg of heroin from their possession.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Joban Singh, Jashanpreet Singh, and Ajaypal Singh, among others. Preliminary investigations suggest that the accused were in direct contact with Pakistan-based smugglers, using social media platforms to communicate and coordinate the delivery of arms and narcotics consignments.

According to Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, the arms consignments were intended to fuel inter-gang rivalries and escalate criminal activities in Punjab. An FIR has been registered under the Arms Act and NDPS Act at the Gate Hakima police station.

The police are conducting further investigation to expose the full nexus, including the backward and forward linkages of the network, and identify other associates involved in the supply chain.

