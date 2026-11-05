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Home / Amritsar / Amritsar: Police crack Taran Wala Pul murder case, arrest 7

Amritsar: Police crack Taran Wala Pul murder case, arrest 7

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 11:36 AM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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With the arrest of seven persons, the police today claimed to have solved the murder of a youth in a firing incident at Taran Wala Pul on GT Road on October 29.

Two .32-bore pistols, a dagger and three two-wheelers allegedly used in the crime were also taken into possession. The deceased, Akashdeep Singh of Kotli Sakka village, and Sharanjit Singh were attacked by the armed assailants.

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Sharanjit’s statement led to the registration of a case under Sections 103, 109, 126(2) and 61(2) of the BNS and relevant provisions of the Arms Act at the Maqboolpura police station on October 30.

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Jaskiranjit Singh Teja, Deputy Commissioner of Police, said the accused had been identified as Sumanpreet Singh, alias Suman (20), and Harman Singh, alias Hamu (23), both residents of Kotli Sakka village; Varinder (26), a resident of Guru Arjan Dev Nagar on Tarn Taran Road; Dharminder Singh (26) of Daburji village in Tarn Taran district; Satbir Singh (30), also a resident of Guru Arjan Dev Nagar; Amar Singh (20) of Shaura village; and Gagandeep Singh (27), a resident of Warpal village, presently living near Gurdwara Bhai Lalo

continued on page 2

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