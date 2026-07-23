Amritsar police crackdown on cross-border smugglers

Pawan K Jaiswar

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Tribune News Service

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Amritsar, July 22

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The Amritsar Rural Police have arrested 349 persons and seized over 15.5 kg of heroin, 24 pistols and a drone during a two-day crackdown under Operation Prahar 4.0, launched against drug traffickers, gangsters and cross-border smuggling modules.

Launched on July 21, the operation focuses on villages along the India-Pak border, drug hotspots and public transit hubs.

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Police teams carried out intensive search and surveillance operations to prevent drone-based smuggling.

They intercepted narcotics consignments and apprehended smugglers operating in the border areas. Preventive action was also taken against habitual offenders and associates of gangsters to maintain law and order.

DIG, Border Range, Harmanbir Singh Gill said as many as 226 accused were arrested in old criminal cases, while 123 persons were booked under preventive action, taking the total number of arrests to 349. The police also arrested three associates of gangsters and verified the credentials of 69 out of 119 suspected associates.

During the operation, the police registered 72 cases under the NDPS Act, leading to the arrest of 90 accused, besides 13 Arms Act cases and 15 Excise Act cases. Twelve proclaimed offenders were also arrested.

Recoveries included 15.503 kg of heroin, 24 pistols, 26 magazines, 60 cartridges, 970 grams of opium, 695 intoxicant tablets, 1.26 lakh ml of illicit liquor, Rs 14,200 in drug money, six stolen motorcycles and one drone. Two alleged cross-border smugglers, six suppliers and four peddlers were also arrested.

The DIG issued a warning to gangsters and drug traffickers, asking them to surrender voluntarily. Those attempting to evade the law would face stricter legal action.