Home / Amritsar / Amritsar police demolish house of 2 drug peddlers 

The houses were located near Gumtala Chowk on the Amritsar-Attari bypass road
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:41 PM Mar 25, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Police demolish two drug peddlers house near Gumtala chowk on Amritsar-Attari bypass road on Tuesday: Photo Vishal Kumar
The Amritsar city police commissionerate, along with civic authorities, demolished the houses of two drug peddlers on Tuesday.

The houses were located near Gumtala Chowk on the Amritsar-Attari bypass road.

Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar stated that the Municipal Corporation authorities had issued notices to the accused drug traffickers, Anwar Gill and his cousin Abhi.

"Anwar had five cases, including four under the NDPS Act, against him, while Abhi has two cases, including one under the NDPS Act, against him," said Police Commissioner Bhullar.

He added that the civic authorities had requested security while razing the houses belonging to the two drug peddlers.

