Amritsar police destroy narcotics seized in 249 NDPS cases

The Amritsar (city) Police Commissionerate on Friday destroyed a substantial quantity of narcotics seized in 249 cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in the past.

Advertisement

The destruction was carried out by the Drug Disposal Committee under the supervision of its chairman, Ravinder Pal Singh Sandhu, DCP (Investigation), while other officers present included Jagbinder Singh, ADCP (Investigation), and Harminder Singh, ACP (Detective).

Advertisement

The team transported the contraband to Khanna Paper Mill, where it was incinerated in a boiler following all prescribed legal procedures and environmental norms.

Advertisement

Sandu said that the destroyed substances included 891gm of heroin, 7,085 and 4,280 of intoxicant capsules and tablets respectively, 11. 523 kg of narcotic powder, 1.115 kg of poppy husk (bhukki), 7gm of smack, 180 gm of charas, 75 injections and 325gm of ganja.

He said that the exercise underscores their ongoing commitment to eradicating the drug menace and ensuring stringent enforcement of the NDPS Act in the region.