Amritsar Police issue challans to 8 for drunk driving

Amritsar, December 7
The city police have issued challans to eight persons for drunk driving today. The campaign has been launched by the Punjab Government to prevent road accidents and save precious lives by keeping a check on drunk drivers.
Under the instructions of the Commissioner of Police, Amritsar, Varinder Singh Khosa, ACP North, along with the police team of Sadar Police Station, a number of vehicles were checked near the Maharaja Farm, a marriage palace on Majitha-Verka Bypass Road. There are many marriage palaces and resorts on the road. During the checking drive, eight persons were found driving after consuming liquor. The police conducted breath analysis with alco-meters.
The Commissioner of Police appealed to the public to never drive a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, as by doing so they risk the lives of their families and their own. “Driving under the influence of alcohol leads to the risk of accidents, due to which many precious lives are lost. People should follow rules to avoid challans,” said the Commissioner of Police.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Himachal Assembly election result 2022 LIVE updates: BJP leads on 9 seats in Mandi district, Congress on 1
BJP 31, Congress 23, others 3; the hilly state has 68 seats,...
Gujarat Assembly election results 2022 LIVE updates: Early trends show BJP taking a big lead over Congress, AAP
Leading: BJP 144; Congress 25; AAP 9; Others 4