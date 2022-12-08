Amritsar Police issue challans to 8 for drunk driving

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 7

The city police have issued challans to eight persons for drunk driving today. The campaign has been launched by the Punjab Government to prevent road accidents and save precious lives by keeping a check on drunk drivers.

Under the instructions of the Commissioner of Police, Amritsar, Varinder Singh Khosa, ACP North, along with the police team of Sadar Police Station, a number of vehicles were checked near the Maharaja Farm, a marriage palace on Majitha-Verka Bypass Road. There are many marriage palaces and resorts on the road. During the checking drive, eight persons were found driving after consuming liquor. The police conducted breath analysis with alco-meters.

The Commissioner of Police appealed to the public to never drive a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, as by doing so they risk the lives of their families and their own. “Driving under the influence of alcohol leads to the risk of accidents, due to which many precious lives are lost. People should follow rules to avoid challans,” said the Commissioner of Police.