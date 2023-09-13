Amritsar police issue traffic advisory

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 12

The city police has issued a traffic advisory for the events to be organised during the visit of Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in Amritsar on September 13.

DCP Parminder Singh Bhandal said AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann would visit the city tomorrow (September 13). For the day, a route plan has been issued by Amritsar Police to ensure that the general public does not suffer due to this event in the city.

The route has been changed for the convenience of city residents only for the day. A rally is being held at Dasehra Ground in Ranjit Avenue in Amritsar. The AAP supporters coming from other cities will be sent towards the bypass so that there is no traffic congestion in the city. Parminder Singh Bhandal said, “The city residents are urged to avoid the Golden Gate-bypass road route in the afternoon as traffic for the rally would be diverted towards the bypass.”

CM Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal will also visit Chheharta. They will enter Chheharta area from the India Gate side. Vehicular traffic on that side will be stopped for some time. But the movement of vehicles near the rally venue in Ranjit Avenue will be completely closed in the afternoon. The area will be completely sealed and residents should avoid these routes.

Three separate places have been designated for the parking of buses coming to Amritsar from other cities. Buses coming from the Tarn Taran, Jalandhar, Batala sides will be diverted from Anand Park towards Ranjit Avenue. Buses will be parked in front of the Dasehra ground near Clark Inn. At the same time, cars will be allowed to be parked along the Dasehra ground and in front of the market.

