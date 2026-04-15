Amritsar police launch probe into viral video of ASI taking bribe

The Amritsar city police have initiated an inquiry after a video showing an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) allegedly accepting a bribe inside a police station went viral on social media.

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Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Anubhav Jain said the video, which is around six months old, had already been brought to the notice of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). He added that an enquiry by the vigilance department is already under way.

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“Appropriate action will be taken against the erring official after completion of the probe,” the ACP said.

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The video surfaced on social media on Tuesday, triggering widespread outrage and raising questions about police functioning. In the clip, the ASI is allegedly seen accepting Rs 5,000 in connection with a road accident involving a private transport bus that had claimed the lives of three youths. The accident had occurred in the BRTS lane.

The video also shows the ASI demanding an additional Rs 1,000 in the name of the munshi (head constable), while the person handing over the money promises to pay more later.

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The incident has once again raised concerns over corruption within the police force, with users on social media demanding strict action against the officer.