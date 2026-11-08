Amritsar: Police remand for 3 held in drug case

The police today produced the three accused arrested with 36 kg of heroin before a local court, which

sent them to four-day police remand for further investigation.

The juvenile was produced before the juvenile justice board and was sent to safety home.

Counter Intelligence (CI), Amritsar, had arrested the four on Friday after busting a drug smuggling network allegedly operating on the directions of a foreign-based handler.

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The accused had allegedly retrieved a drone-dropped consignment of heroin from the Lopoke border area and were on their way to deliver it to another party when they were intercepted near the Bharatmala Highway bridge.

Among the accused, identified as Sahil Singh of Ghanupur and Paramjeet Singh and Kamalpal Singh, both residents of Rajasansi, Paramjeet has three NDPS cases registered against him.

Preliminary investigation had revealed that the foreign-based handler was facilitating the delivery of heroin consignments near the International Border and using local operatives for further distribution.