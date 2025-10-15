Amritsar police seize 10 pistols along with opium, 3 nabbed

Close on the heels of the Border Security Force and State Special Operation Cell’s seizure of three AK-47 assault rifles and pistols smuggled from Pakistan, the Amritsar police commissionerate have confiscated yet another consignment of weapons.

In connection with this bust, they have nabbed three operatives of the cross-border drugs arms and narcotics smuggling module here.

The police have recovered 10 sophisticated pistols and 500gm of opium from their possession.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said that as per preliminary investigations, the accused were running an inter-district gang of weapon smuggling and were in contact with a Pakistan-based handler.

“The recovered arms were meant to be supplied to gangsters and criminals to fuel unlawful activities in Punjab,” said the DGP.

Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that an FIR has been registered at Sadar police station here and further investigation was under way to dismantle the network, including its backward and forward linkages.