DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Amritsar: Police seize 111 kg contraband, bust Dubai-based drug cartel in 7 months

Amritsar: Police seize 111 kg contraband, bust Dubai-based drug cartel in 7 months

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 10:53 AM Jul 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Police Commissioner GS Bhullar with the seized contraband and drug money in Amritsar. File photo
Advertisement

The police here have seized more than 111.5 kg of heroin, dismantled a Dubai-based cross-border drug cartel, while registering 1,137 NDPS Act cases and arresting nearly 1,900 drug peddlers since January this year. Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the border city was one of Punjab’s leading districts in the state’s anti-drug campaign.

Advertisement

According to official figures, the police have seized 111.56 kg of heroin, 11.44 kg of ICE (methamphetamine), 9.25 kg of opium, 2.25 kg of charas, besides narcotic powder, poppy husk and 26,945 intoxicating capsules and tablets. The police also seized Rs 61.12 lakh in drug money and 38 vehicles allegedly used for drug trafficking during the past seven months.

Advertisement

One of the biggest successes achieved was the busting of a Dubai-based international drug syndicate involved in smuggling heroin into Punjab through drones across the international border. The police also seized 30.05 kg of heroin in the operation and arrested six accused, including two juveniles.

Advertisement

Bhullar said the latest operation followed last year’s dismantling of a Pakistan and Canada-linked international drug cartel that resulted in the seizure of 60.30 kg of heroin near the international border in Rajasthan and the arrest of nine accused.

Apart from the anti-drug drive, Amritsar Police also intensified its campaign against organised crime under Punjab government’s ‘Gangstran te Vaar’ campaign, registering 63 Arms Act cases and arresting 153 accused. During the operations, the police seized 209 pistols and Mausers, two revolvers, eight rifles and guns, 221 magazines, 536 cartridges, besides Rs 3.80 lakh linked to hawala transactions.

Advertisement

“Technology has been extensively integrated into investigations through the Punjab Artificial Intelligence System, VAHAN vehicle verification database, Digital Forensic Laboratory and an expanded CCTV surveillance network,” he said.

While highlighting another aspect in the war against drugs and rehabilitation of addicts, he said since January, 1,553 drug users had been admitted to de-addiction centres, 2,443 referred to outpatient opioid-assisted treatment centres, while 281 individuals were extended the benefit of Section 64-A of the NDPS Act, which grants immunity from prosecution to persons who voluntarily seek medical treatment for de-addiction.

The enforcement drive also resulted in the issuance of 82,274 traffic challans, impounding of 5,400 vehicles, recovery of Rs 44.48 lakh in fines and 1,609 preventive actions, during which 2,950 persons were detained for maintaining law and order.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts