Amritsar: Police seize 111 kg contraband, bust Dubai-based drug cartel in 7 months

The police here have seized more than 111.5 kg of heroin, dismantled a Dubai-based cross-border drug cartel, while registering 1,137 NDPS Act cases and arresting nearly 1,900 drug peddlers since January this year. Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the border city was one of Punjab’s leading districts in the state’s anti-drug campaign.

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According to official figures, the police have seized 111.56 kg of heroin, 11.44 kg of ICE (methamphetamine), 9.25 kg of opium, 2.25 kg of charas, besides narcotic powder, poppy husk and 26,945 intoxicating capsules and tablets. The police also seized Rs 61.12 lakh in drug money and 38 vehicles allegedly used for drug trafficking during the past seven months.

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One of the biggest successes achieved was the busting of a Dubai-based international drug syndicate involved in smuggling heroin into Punjab through drones across the international border. The police also seized 30.05 kg of heroin in the operation and arrested six accused, including two juveniles.

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Bhullar said the latest operation followed last year’s dismantling of a Pakistan and Canada-linked international drug cartel that resulted in the seizure of 60.30 kg of heroin near the international border in Rajasthan and the arrest of nine accused.

Apart from the anti-drug drive, Amritsar Police also intensified its campaign against organised crime under Punjab government’s ‘Gangstran te Vaar’ campaign, registering 63 Arms Act cases and arresting 153 accused. During the operations, the police seized 209 pistols and Mausers, two revolvers, eight rifles and guns, 221 magazines, 536 cartridges, besides Rs 3.80 lakh linked to hawala transactions.

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“Technology has been extensively integrated into investigations through the Punjab Artificial Intelligence System, VAHAN vehicle verification database, Digital Forensic Laboratory and an expanded CCTV surveillance network,” he said.

While highlighting another aspect in the war against drugs and rehabilitation of addicts, he said since January, 1,553 drug users had been admitted to de-addiction centres, 2,443 referred to outpatient opioid-assisted treatment centres, while 281 individuals were extended the benefit of Section 64-A of the NDPS Act, which grants immunity from prosecution to persons who voluntarily seek medical treatment for de-addiction.

The enforcement drive also resulted in the issuance of 82,274 traffic challans, impounding of 5,400 vehicles, recovery of Rs 44.48 lakh in fines and 1,609 preventive actions, during which 2,950 persons were detained for maintaining law and order.