Amritsar police seize 7 kg heroin, over 4 kg opium in anti-drug operation

Around 7 kg of heroin and over 4 kg of opium were seized and several persons arrested during an anti-drug operation carried out in Amritsar on Saturday.

Additional Director General of Police MF Farooqui, while leading a Cordon and Search Operation in the Maqboolpura area, said the operation was part of the sustained crackdown on drug peddlers and those involved in the distribution network. Maqboolpura has remained a drug hotspot in the city.

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The ADGP said the police had also intensified efforts to check the flow of heroin being pushed into Punjab from Pakistan through narco-terror networks.

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The intelligence network and police presence in border villages had emerged as an important “second line of defence” against attempts to smuggle drugs into the state, he added.

Describing the campaign as a “war”, he said the fight against drugs would continue until Punjab achieved the goal of becoming a drug-free state.

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Meanwhile, Amritsar Rural police have arrested 54 persons, recovering around 2 kg of heroin, four pistols and illicit liquor during a CASO operation held on Friday.

IG Border Range Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said nearly hundreds of cops, including two SPs and eight DSPs, took part in the operation carried out simultaneously across all six subdivisions of the district.

The searches and raids were based on intelligence and information about suspected drug peddlers, suppliers and other persons allegedly involved in criminal activities.

He said as many as 29 FIRs were registered under the NDPS Act and 29 persons were arrested in connection with the recovery of 2 kg of heroin.

Another 10 persons allegedly involved in the peddling, supply or smuggling of narcotics were also arrested. Four pistols and 800 litres of illicit liquor were also seized during the operation.

The police said 15 other accused or persons wanted in different cases were arrested, taking the total number of arrests to 54.