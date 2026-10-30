Amritsar police seize cans of extra neutral alcohol; Haryana link under lens

Stepping up their checking drive amid Diwali festivities, the Amritsar rural police confiscated a huge quantity of extra neutral alcohol (ENA) used for manufacturing spurious liquor and arrested two persons in this connection.

SSP, Amritsar Rural, Kanwalpreet Singh Chahal said as the police had been putting up high-tech nakas to nail criminal elements, they intercepted a truck carrying blue-coloured plastic cans, later found to be ENA.

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A total of 3,080 lt of ENA filled in 88 plastic cans containing 35 lt each was seized from a truck (PB65 AU 3421) on Wednesday.

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The accused, Rajwinder Singh, alias, Raja and a juvenile, were on their way to the city from Jalalabad. The duo was paid Rs 4,000 per trip to Haryana.

Chahal said preliminary investigation revealed that the ENA as smuggled from Karnal in Haryana. He added that the police had identified the prime accused as Jatinder Singh of Tanel village in the Mattewal area and his accomplice Raju of the Police Commissionerate area.

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Efforts were on to nab him, said the official, adding that Jatinder already had a couple of NDPS cases, apart from charges under the Excise Act, against him.

The accused had three cars and used to pilot the truck in order to avoid any police checking. A probe was on to identify those providing the ENA from Haryana, the police said.

The seizure has once again brought the spotlight on the diversion of ENA into unauthorised supply chains in Punjab, where previous investigations have revealed alleged links between pilfered consignments and illicit liquor manufacturers.

In 2020, around 121 persons lost their lives across Amritsar, Tarn Taran and Batala (Gurdaspur).

The spurious liquor was allegedly manufactured from ENA, pilfered from the trucks in transit for industrial purpose. Several cops have also faced the music following the tragedy.

In 2022, the police seized a tanker carrying 35,000 lt of ENA near Banur and investigated an alleged network involved in diverting alcohol during transit.

The probe also brought to light a separate seizure of 2,000 lt near Khanna, with investigators suspecting that the consignment was intended for an Amritsar-based dealer allegedly involved in the manufacturing of illicit liquor.

In 2023, another investigation into the seizure of 6,000 lt of ENA near Rajpura pointed towards suspected pilferage from tankers. Investigators suspected that alcohol was being removed during transit.

Similarly in May 2025, the police seized 80,000 lt of ENA from two tankers in Bathinda and arrested eight persons in connection with an alleged smuggling racket.

In May 2025, another spurious liquor tragedy in Amritsar claimed at least 21 lives. Investigations into such tragedies have also examined the role of toxic chemicals, including methanol.