Amritsar police seize drugs, illegal arms in multiple operations

The Amritsar Rural Police arrested 10 individuals and seized 11 illegal pistols, 10.94 kg of heroin, 1.019 kg of ICE (crystal meth) and Rs 52,000 suspected drug money, apart from a large quantity of ammunition during multiple operations conducted across the district.

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Among those arrested included Gursahib Singh of Dhanoe Kalan village, Sawinder Singh, alias Shinda, of Sarai Amanat Khan village in Tarn Taran, Amritpal Singh of Jathaul Kalan village, Gurkamal Singh of Dadde Kalas village in Khalra, Tarn Taran, Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi, of Butari village, Sunny of Ladeh, Lovejit Singh of Sarai and Gursewak Sing of Phulechak village, Swaraj Singh of Teda Kalan and Rawaljit Singh of Timmowal village.SSP Amritsar Rural Kanwalpreet Singh Chahal, at a press conference here today, said that among the major seizures, cops seized 8.48 kg of heroin and five pistols from Gursahib and Sawinder Singh. The police also seized Rs 52,000 of alleged drug proceeds from them. Similarly, Amritpal Singh was arrested by the Gharinda police with 460 gm of heroin and two pistols, apart from 15 live bullets.

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In a separate case, the police seized 1.019 kg of ICE drug from Gurkamal Singh and Gupreet Singh by the Gharinda police station.

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Meanwhile, four more suspects were arrested in Ajnala with three illegal pistols and 14 live cartridges, while additional 2 kg of heroin was seized by the Kathunangal police.

In another significant move, the police froze properties, worth over Rs 1.20 crore, belonging to three alleged drug smugglers under the provisions of the NDPS Act. The authorities said proceedings were also on to freeze the assets of more than 80 other accused allegedly linked to the narcotics trade.

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SSP Kanwalpreet Singh Chahal said investigations were continuing to identify the backward and forward links of the accused.