Amritsar police to begin drive against underage driving

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, May 8

After launching a crackdown on wrong parking in its endeavour to regulate traffic in the holy city, the police have now been contemplating a campaign against underage driving.

Underage driving has been rampant in the holy city with schoolchildren seen driving two-wheelers on the city roads right under the nose of the district administration. The residents allow their teenage children to commute on two-wheelers and that too without wearing helmets.

These children can often be seen violating the traffic norms with impunity besides sometimes indulging in over-speeding, thereby putting their life to risk. Underage driving is strictly prohibited under the Motor Vehicles Act with provisions of hefty fines on the parents besides imprisonment.

Under Section 199-A of the Motor Vehicles Act, if anyone below the age of 18 years is found driving on the road, their guardian can be penalised with imprisonment extending to a term of three years besides a fine of Rs 25,000. Not only this, the minor will be disqualified from getting a driving licence till the age of 25. The registration of their vehicle would also be cancelled for a year.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Amandeep Kaur said that the traffic education cell of the police has been visiting different schools to make the children aware about the harms of underage driving. She said they were also seeking the assistance of the school authorities in this regard. “We are also asking them to use helmets while driving,” she added.

“We are also spreading awareness against this traffic violation at various check-points. We are urging the school authorities to make the kids aware. It is the duty of each and everyone to make our roads safer for the people,” she pointed out.

A police official said that children attaining the age of 16 years are required to have a learner’s licence for driving two-wheelers and that too of less than 100cc cylinder capacity. That means they could ply electric bikes.