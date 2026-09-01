Amritsar: Portal for Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan

Online registration for players seeking to participate in Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan-2026 Season-4 has commenced, with the Punjab Government and Department of Sports organising the games at block, district and state levels.

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Additional Deputy Commissioner (General), Palvi Mishra, IAS, said players could register by scanning the QR code or visiting the official website of the Department of Sports, Punjab.

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She said the district administration was making concerted efforts to encourage youth to participate in the games in large numbers and ensure maximum participation.

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Mishra said sports played an important role in keeping youth away from drugs and promoting a healthy and vibrant society.